Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Pitch to politics: Two cricketers become ministers in different Congress governments, while BJP makes them MPs

Congress leader and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin was sworn in as a minister in CM A Revanth Reddy’s cabinet.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 10:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 10:01 IST
India NewsBJPCongressCricketIndian PoliticsTMC

Follow us on :

Follow Us