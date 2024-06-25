Pixxel to develop miniaturised multi-payload satellites for IAF

Bengaluru: Space data company and spacecraft manufacturer Pixxel signed an iDEX (innovations for Defence Excellence) contract with the Ministry of Defence to develop miniaturised multi-payload satellites for the Indian Air Force, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Bengaluru-based company said the contract, the 350th under iDEX, will initiate its efforts to develop small satellites of up to 150 kg for Electro-Optical, Infrared, Synthetic Aperture Radar, and Hyperspectral purposes. It is set to enable innovation in space electronics, allowing for faster and more economical deployment, scalability, and less environmental impact, Pixxel said.