'Non-biological' PM goes to Moscow while Rahul heads for Manipur, Assam: Congress

"He (Modi) has not even met the CM of the state - who happens to be from his own party - and other political leaders of the state, including MLAs and MPs," Ramesh said.

Modi is visiting Russia on July 8 and 9 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Gandhi would travel from Delhi to Silchar on a flight and from there would head to Jiribam district where fresh violence occurred on June 6.

After landing in Imphal, he will head to Churachandpur district where he will interact with people living in relief camps.

From Churachandpur, the Congress leader will go to Moirang in Bishnupur district by road and visit some relief camps. He will then return to Imphal where a meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey is scheduled to take place.

Gandhi visited Manipur in June 2023 and also for the start of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra earlier this year.

Initiating the debate on behalf of the opposition in the Lower House of Parliament on the Motion of Thanks for the President's address in the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha last week, Gandhi had accused the BJP-led government of pushing Manipur into a "civil war" due to its policies and politics.

The Congress leader had also criticised Prime Minister Modi for not visiting the state since ethnic violence broke out there.