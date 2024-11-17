Home
Treatment worth over Rs 9 cr authorised for 4,800 elderly under AB PM-JAY

Since the launch of the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, treatment worth more than Rs 9 crore have been authorised, benefiting more than 4,800 elderly citizens aged 70 years and above
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 02:10 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 02:10 IST
India NewsSenior citizensPMJAY

