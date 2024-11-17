Treatment worth over Rs 9 cr authorised for 4,800 elderly under AB PM-JAY

<p>New Delhi: More than 10 lakh senior citizens aged 70 years and above have enrolled for the newly-launched Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, enabling them to access free healthcare benefits under the expanded Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).</p>.<p>Since the launch of the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, treatment worth more than Rs 9 crore have been authorised, benefiting more than 4,800 elderly citizens aged 70 years and above, including over 1,400 women, the health ministry said in a statement.</p>.<p>These treatments cover a range of conditions, including coronary angioplasty, hip fractures/replacement, gallbladder removal, cataract surgery, prostate resection, and stroke, among others.</p>.<p>The enrolments come within three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the cards on October 29, the statement said.</p>.<p>Females account for around four lakh enrolments under the scheme. </p>