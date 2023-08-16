Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Modi, other leaders at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi to pay homage to former PM

Track latest news updates from India and around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 16 August 2023, 03:11 IST

Follow Us

03:1116 Aug 2023

Karnataka Minister S S Mallikarjun faces casteist charge

A video of district in-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun reportedly making an insult to a particular community has gone viral on social media. 

Uttama Prajakeeya Party Davangere Unit floated by actor Upendra, has uploaded the video of 13 seconds on its facebook page. But it does not mention the day or the context, the minister reportedly made such remarks. 

Reacting to it, the minister on Tuesday during a press conference claimed that he has no idea of actor Upendra's case. But he has not made any comment that would insult any community. "I had only stated that don't make it dirty and it has been misinterpreted." 

02:2316 Aug 2023

Yamuna crosses danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi

02:2316 Aug 2023

PM Modi arrives at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi to pay homage to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

(Published 16 August 2023, 02:27 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsNarendra ModiIndependence DayAtal Bihari VajpayeeBreaking news

Follow us on

Follow