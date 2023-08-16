News Live: Modi, other leaders at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi to pay homage to former PM

A video of district in-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun reportedly making an insult to a particular community has gone viral on social media.

Uttama Prajakeeya Party Davangere Unit floated by actor Upendra, has uploaded the video of 13 seconds on its facebook page. But it does not mention the day or the context, the minister reportedly made such remarks.

Reacting to it, the minister on Tuesday during a press conference claimed that he has no idea of actor Upendra's case. But he has not made any comment that would insult any community. "I had only stated that don't make it dirty and it has been misinterpreted."