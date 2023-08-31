PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with students; BJP likens him to 'Terminator'

As he tied rakhis to school children at a Delhi school, the Bharatiya Janata Party hailed Modi as “Terminator” on X (formerly Twitter), a day ahead of the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting.
At a school in Delhi, young school girls tied rakhis to the PM with his image on them, before he posed for pictures with them.
On X, Modi said that he had a “very special” Raksha Bandhan celebration at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. “My young friends and I talked about so many subjects. They shared their joy on Chandrayaan-3 and India’s strides in space. They also recited wonderful poetry,” his post read.
The BJP projected Modi as Terminator, the cyborg character essayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the iconic 1984 sci-fi film directed by James Cameron. “Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins,” the tweet read, accompanied by a picture reimagining Modi as the Terminator with a caption that said, “I’ll be back!”
The post came a day before the I.N.D.I.A parties were convening in Mumbai. “In this meeting, 63 representatives from 28 political parties will participate”, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar told reporters in Mumbai.
Earlier this month, while taking part in the no-confidence motion debate brought against his government by the Opposition in Parliament, Modi had said that he would be voted back to power for a third term. “In 2018, I told them that they should come up with another no-confidence motion in 2023, and I am thankful that they listened to me, but I was hoping they would be better prepared. When we are elected for a third term, they will once again bring a motion in 2028,” Modi had said.
The BJP, to celebrate Modi’s birthday, will run a 16-day campaign called ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ starting on September 17 which will end on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJP’s general secretaries on Tuesday.