PM Modi concerned by Ukraine conflict, meeting with Zelenskyy shows commitment to finding way forward: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

“Our voice in support of peace and path through dialogue and diplomacy is not new one. It's natural for us to assume this role. I think the prime minister's meeting with President Zelenskyy also reflects his own, in a sense, commitment to this effort because he is deeply concerned by this conflict, not just in terms of the human toll that it is taking -- something that he has recognised -- but also in terms of the toll that it is taking on the world at large, especially on countries in the Global South,” Misri said in response to a question on the meeting.