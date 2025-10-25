<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of actor Satish Shah, saying his effortless humour brought laughter into countless lives.</p><p>"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment," Modi said in a post on X.</p>.Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', passes away at 74.<p>"His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.</p><p>Shah, 74, breathed his last in Mumbai on Saturday.</p>