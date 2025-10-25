Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi condoles death of actor Satish Shah

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment," Modi said in a post on X.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 16:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 16:00 IST
India NewsPM Modisatish shah

Follow us on :

Follow Us