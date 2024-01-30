JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi congratulates Assoumani on re-election as president of Comoros

Assoumani is the current chairperson of the African Union too.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 19:28 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Azali Assoumani on his re-election as the president of Comoros and said he looked forward to further strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

Modi said on X, 'Heartiest congratulations @PR_AZALI on your re-election as the President of Comoros. Look forward to continue working together to further strengthen India-Comoros partnership, India-Africa partnership and 'Vision Sagar.''

Assoumani is the current chairperson of the African Union too.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 January 2024, 19:28 IST)
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiAfrica

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT