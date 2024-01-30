PM Modi congratulates Assoumani on re-election as president of Comoros

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Azali Assoumani on his re-election as the president of Comoros and said he looked forward to further strengthening the partnership between the two countries.
Modi said on X, 'Heartiest congratulations @PR_AZALI on your re-election as the President of Comoros. Look forward to continue working together to further strengthen India-Comoros partnership, India-Africa partnership and 'Vision Sagar.''
Assoumani is the current chairperson of the African Union too.