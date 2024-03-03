JOIN US
india

PM Modi contributes Rs 2,000 to BJP for building 'Viksit Bharat'

He contributed Rs 2,000 to the party fund and urged people to be a part of the 'Donation For Nation Building'.
Last Updated 03 March 2024, 12:54 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday contributed Rs 2,000 to the BJP's campaign to strengthen efforts to build a 'Viksit Bharat'.

He contributed Rs 2,000 to the party fund and urged people to be a part of the 'Donation For Nation Building'. Modi also shared on X a screenshot of the receipt of his contribution.

In his post on X, Modi said, 'I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat.'

'I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp!' he added.

(Published 03 March 2024, 12:54 IST)
