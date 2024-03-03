PM Modi contributes Rs 2,000 to BJP for building 'Viksit Bharat'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday contributed Rs 2,000 to the BJP's campaign to strengthen efforts to build a 'Viksit Bharat'.
He contributed Rs 2,000 to the party fund and urged people to be a part of the 'Donation For Nation Building'. Modi also shared on X a screenshot of the receipt of his contribution.
In his post on X, Modi said, 'I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat.'
'I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp!' he added.
