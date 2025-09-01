<p>Tianjin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday concluded a "productive" visit to China during which he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and held bilateral talks with world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister, who was on the final leg of his two-nation visit, said in a social media post that he emphasised India's stand on "key global issues" here.</p>.<p>"Concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO Summit and interacted with various world leaders. Also emphasised India’s stand on key global issues," Modi said in an X post.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister added that he was thankful to President Xi, the Chinese government and the country's people for the "successful organisation" of the summit.</p>.<p>Modi's visit to China came after a gap of seven years.</p>.<p>During his address at the summit earlier in the day, Modi called for shunning double standards in combating terrorism.</p>.<p>At the summit that was also attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi and many other global leaders, Modi said that fighting terrorism is the "duty towards humanity".</p>.PM Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin; calls for ending Ukraine conflict as soon as possible.<p>He also asserted that the Pahalgam terror attack was not only an assault on India's conscience but was also an open challenge to every nation that believes in humanity.</p>.<p>The prime minister also elaborated on India's vision and policy towards the grouping, and floated an acronym for SCO: "S for Security, C for Connectivity and O for Opportunity".</p>.<p>Before his departure, Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Putin and conveyed to him that ending the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible is humanity's call.</p>.<p>The two leaders also deliberated on bilateral cooperation in sectors such as economic, financial, and energy and expressed satisfaction with the sustained growth in ties in these areas.</p>.<p>On Sunday, Modi also held talks with Xi on the sidelines of the summit.</p>.<p>The two leaders vowed to expand trade and investment ties to stabilise global commerce, and agreed to deepen bilateral ties to combat pressing challenges. They also agreed to work towards a "fair" solution to the festering border issue.</p>.<p>Modi's talks with Putin and Xi came against the backdrop of possibly the worst phase in India-US relations in over two decades, with the strain exacerbated by President Donald Trump's tariff policy and constant criticism of New Delhi by his administration.</p>.<p>Modi had reached China after wrapping up a two-day visit to Japan.</p>