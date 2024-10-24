PM Modi hails ITBP on its raising day

The ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression. The around 90,000 personnel strong force is primarily deployed to guard the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain and disaster management.
Raising Day greetings to ITBP Himveers and their families. This Force stands tall as a symbol of valour and dedication. They protect us, including in some of the most challenging terrains and tough climatic conditions. Additionally, their efforts during natural disasters and… pic.twitter.com/DaeiubASbe