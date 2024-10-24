Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi hails ITBP on its raising day

The ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression. The around 90,000 personnel strong force is primarily deployed to guard the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain and disaster management.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 06:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 06:19 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiIndo Tibetan Border Police

Follow us on :

Follow Us