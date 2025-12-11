Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi, his brigade bruised, exposed for their lies: Congress on Vande Mataram debate

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh noted that the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha debated Vande Mataram for three days.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 08:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 08:52 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsLok SabhaRajya SabhaVande Mataram

Follow us on :

Follow Us