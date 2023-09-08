PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden here, with their discussions covering a wide range of issues focused on deepening the bond between the two countries.

The meeting was held soon after Biden arrived in New Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit to be chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

"Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and the USA," the prime minister's office said.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US NSA Jake Sullivan were also present in the meeting from the US side while the Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.