PM Modi inaugurates Sela tunnel, highest hydropower dam in Arunachal Pradesh; slams Congress

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated projects worth over Rs 55,600 crores for states in the country's Northeast that included an all-weather tunnel at Sela and the Dibang hydro power project — the highest dam being constructed in the strategically important state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The projects are meant for Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.

Although the projects were inaugurated ahead of Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, Modi said he does not work by looking at the number of Lok Sabha seats in the Northeast.

"When our borders needed modern infrastructure, the Congress governments in the past were busy committing scams. Keeping our security forces weak and depriving the people from development is the way of work of the Congress," he alleged, attacking previous Congress-led regimes.

"The Sela tunnel could have been developed earlier. But their priority was different. There is only one Lok Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh, so they thought why should so much money be spent here? But Modi does not work looking at the number of Lok Sabha seats but by keeping in mind the needs of the people and the nation," Modi told a crowd at Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar after virtually inaugurating the Sela tunnel.

In 2019, Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Rs 825 crore Sela tunnel that would provide an all-weather road across Sela Pass (Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang Road) to the security forces posted in Tawang and the residents. The project, executed by the Border Roads Organisation, the Sela tunnel has two tunnels and a link road.