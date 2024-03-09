PM Modi inaugurates Sela tunnel, highest hydropower dam in Arunachal Pradesh; slams Congress

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated projects worth over Rs 55,600 crores for states in the country's Northeast that included an all-weather tunnel at Sela and the Dibang hydro power project — the highest dam being constructed in the strategically important state of Arunachal Pradesh.
The projects are meant for Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.
Although the projects were inaugurated ahead of Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, Modi said he does not work by looking at the number of Lok Sabha seats in the Northeast.
"When our borders needed modern infrastructure, the Congress governments in the past were busy committing scams. Keeping our security forces weak and depriving the people from development is the way of work of the Congress," he alleged, attacking previous Congress-led regimes.
"The Sela tunnel could have been developed earlier. But their priority was different. There is only one Lok Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh, so they thought why should so much money be spent here? But Modi does not work looking at the number of Lok Sabha seats but by keeping in mind the needs of the people and the nation," Modi told a crowd at Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar after virtually inaugurating the Sela tunnel.
In 2019, Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Rs 825 crore Sela tunnel that would provide an all-weather road across Sela Pass (Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang Road) to the security forces posted in Tawang and the residents. The project, executed by the Border Roads Organisation, the Sela tunnel has two tunnels and a link road.
Modi ki guarantee
The PM said the results of his guarantees are visible in Arunachal Pradesh where the projects for which he had laid the foundation have been completed as per the deadline. "In 2019, I had laid the foundation of the Sela tunnel. And today, it is ready. Is this a guarantee or not? Is this a 'pakki guarantee' or not? In 2019, I had also laid the foundation of Donyi Polo Airport at Itanagar, today it is giving service to the people."
Talking about the Dibang hydro electric project in Arunachal Pradesh, Modi said this will be the highest dam structure in the country. The hydro power project would require Rs 31, 875 crores, Modi said.
The PM also launched a new industrial development scheme for the Northeast named UNNATI (Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme) with outlay of Rs 10,000 crores to push industrial development, start-ups and innovation.
PM Modi also visits Kaziranga, tea garden in Assam
PM Modi spent Friday night inside Kaziranga National Park, the hub of one-horned rhinos, and took an elephant and jeep safari on Saturday morning. Modi was seen clicking photographs of rhinos, swamp deers, wild buffalo and other wildlife inside the park.
Modi later visited a tea garden situated near Kaziranga. "Promoting the culture, identity and working for development in Assam and the rest of the Northeast is the focus and priority of the BJP government," he said, during his visit.
During his speeches later, Modi flagged the serious problem of poaching in Kaziranga that posed a threat to the prized-one-horned rhinos, one of the symbols of identity of the Assamese people.
"In 2013 alone, 27 rhinos were killed by poachers. But after the BJP government came to power in 2014, we started taking action and with the help of the people, we managed to bring it to zero in 2022," he said.
The PM also unveiled a 125 feet statue (84 feet statue, pedestal 41 feet) of Lachit Borphukan, the celebrated general of the Ahom Dynasty, which ruled Assam for nearly 800 years (1228-1826).
Addressing a crowd a few kilometers away at Jorhat, Modi exuded confidence that BJP and the NDA would form the government for the third term with 400 seats.
"As we work for development, Congress and I.N.D.I. Alliance have started attacking me. They are asking questions about my family. I want to tell them that 140 crore people are my family, the tribal brothers and sisters in the Northeast are saying we are Modi's family," he stated.