PM Modi meets Palestinian President Abbas; expresses deep concern at humanitarian situation in Gaza

Modi addressed thousands of members of the Indian-American community at the ‘Modi&US’ mega community event in Long Island Sunday afternoon. He also interacted with the top tech leaders and CEOs of the US in a roundtable conference. Later in the day, he held bilateral discussions with world leaders. India has underscored its commitment towards a just, peaceful and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine issue and reiterated that only a two-state solution achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides will lead to enduring peace. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), citing Ministry of Health in Gaza estimates, has said that between October 7, 2023 and September 16 this year, at least 41,226 Palestinians have been killed and 95,413 injured.