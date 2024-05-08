Home
PM Modi pays tribute to Tagore on birth anniversary

Born in present-day West Bengal, Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature and his rich contributions as a playwright, poet, composer, educationist, philosopher and social reformer have made him one of the most respected Indians.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 04:56 IST
Comments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Rabindranath Tagore, an iconic talent who excelled in varied fields, on his birth anniversary.

He said on X, "I pay homage to Gurudev Tagore, on the occasion of his Jayanti. His enduring wisdom and genius continue to inspire and enlighten innumerable people across generations."

Born in present-day West Bengal, Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature and his rich contributions as a playwright, poet, composer, educationist, philosopher and social reformer have made him one of the most respected Indians.

Published 08 May 2024, 04:56 IST
