<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his support on Saturday for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Modi's office said.</p><p>Zelenskyy shared his perspective on recent developments related to Ukraine, while Modi stressed India's support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace, it said in a statement.</p><p>"The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest," it said.</p>