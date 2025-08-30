Menu
PM Modi reaffirms India's support for Ukraine peace settlement during call with Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy shared his perspective on recent developments related to Ukraine, while Modi stressed India's support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 15:51 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 15:51 IST
India NewsUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyyNarendra Modi

