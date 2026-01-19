<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in a rare gesture, which he and the ruler of the United Arab Emirates had extended to each other in the past too.</p> <p>“Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. His visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship. Looking forward to our discussions,” Modi posted on X.</p>. <p>Modi and the UAE president then rode the same vehicle to the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg – the official residence of the prime minister.</p> <p>“It was a great pleasure to host my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. I am deeply touched by his gesture of visiting Delhi this evening. We discussed a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening the multifaceted India-UAE friendship,” Modi wrote on X.</p> <p>The prime minister also noted that the presence of members of the family of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, marking the UAE’s Year of Family, during the meeting between the two leaders lent special significance to the visit. “It reflects the enduring bonds of trust and people-to-people ties between India and the UAE and reinforces confidence in a bright future for our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”</p> <p>The UAE president was in New Delhi on a brief tour on Monday. </p>