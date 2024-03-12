PM Modi, Sunak welcome progress in FTA talks

A team of UK negotiators left New Delhi for London last Friday after the 14th round of talks with their counterparts in India did not result in any immediate breakthrough on the last remaining issues holding up the deal.

British Trade Minister trade minister Kemi Badenoch suggested that it would be ‘challenging’ for the UK to sign a free trade deal with India before the elections in the South Asian nation.

Though negotiations on most of the chapters of the proposed India-UK trade deal have concluded over the past two years, the two sides, however, could not narrow differences over issues like visas, social security, and market access.

India-UK FTA negotiations started almost two years back.

With Sunak’s Conservative Party government likely to face a stiff challenge from the Labour Party led by Keir Starmer in the UK parliamentary polls, New Delhi, according to the sources, may wait for a new regime led by a prime minister to take over in London, in order to get a better deal on some of the issues.