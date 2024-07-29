Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Union Budget 2024 | PM Modi to address post-budget conference

The conference is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and aims to present the outline for the government's larger vision for growth and the industry's role in this endeavour, his office said on Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 08:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of "Journey Towards Viksit Bharat: A Post Union Budget 2024-25 Conference" here on Tuesday.

The conference is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and aims to present the outline for the government's larger vision for growth and the industry's role in this endeavour, his office said on Monday.

More than 1,000 participants from the industry, government, diplomatic community and think tanks, among others, will attend the conference in person while many others will connect virtually from various CII centres around the country and overseas.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 July 2024, 08:35 IST
India NewsUnion BudgetbudgetUnion Budget 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT