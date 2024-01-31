PM Modi to be conferred with the Shiv Samman Award

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be conferred with the coveted Shiv Samman Award on 19 February in Satara coinciding with the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior.

The announcement was made by Chhatrapati UdayanRaje Bhosale, the 13th descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The award is instituted by the Satara royal family and Shiv-bhakts and would be conferred at a grand ceremony at the Sainik School Ground.

UdayanRaje is currently a BJP Rajya Sabha MP.

In 2019, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Satara on an NCP ticket, however, he resigned and later lost the bye-elections to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s friend and former bureaucrat Shriniwas Patil.

Bhonsle, along with district authorities and police, inspected the ground where the event would be held.