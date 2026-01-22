<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala on Friday to lay the foundation for an innovation and entrepreneurship hub and flag-off four new train services in the poll-bound state.</p>.<p>He will also launch the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, marking the next phase of financial inclusion for street vendors and inaugurate a modern post office in the state capital.</p>.<p>In a major boost to rail connectivity, Modi will flag off four new train services, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains, enhancing long-distance and regional connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, an official statement said.</p>.'At Maha Kumbh, the world witnessed the massive potential of India's collective strength'.<p>The new train services will make travel more affordable, safe and time-bound for passengers and provide a strong impetus to tourism, trade, education, employment and cultural exchange across the region.</p>.<p>The PM SVANidhi Credit Card, the UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility, will provide instant liquidity, promote digital transactions, and help beneficiaries build formal credit histories.</p>.<p>Modi will also disburse PM SVANidhi loans to one lakh beneficiaries, including street vendors from Kerala.</p>.<p>In the field of science and innovation, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub in Thiruvananthapuram.</p>.<p>The hub will focus on life sciences and the bio-economy, integrate traditional knowledge systems such as Ayurveda with modern biotechnology, sustainable packaging, and green hydrogen, and promote startup creation, technology transfer, and global collaboration.</p>.<p>It will serve as a platform for converting research into market-ready solutions and enterprises.</p>.<p>Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram.</p>.<p>The facility will provide highly precise, minimally invasive treatment for complex brain disorders, enhancing regional tertiary healthcare capabilities.</p>.<p>The prime minister will also inaugurate the new Poojappura Head Post Office in Thiruvananthapuram.</p>.<p>This modern, technology-enabled facility will offer a comprehensive range of postal, banking, insurance and digital services, further strengthening citizen-centric service delivery. </p>