Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi to visit Kerala on Friday to launch development projects

In a major boost to rail connectivity, Modi will flag off four new train services, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 09:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiKerala News

Follow us on :

Follow Us