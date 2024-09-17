PM Modi to visit US from September 21 to 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US from September 21 to 23, MEA said on Tuesday.

The PM will attend fourth Quad Summit at Wilmington in Delaware, US, on September 21, followed by an address at the 'Summit of the Future' at UN General Assembly in New York on September 23.

Modi will address a gathering of Indian community in New York on September 22 and will also interact with CEOs of leading US-based firms to foster collaborations in AI, biotechnology, semiconductors, etc.