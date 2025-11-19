<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to win people's hearts as well as their faith in his leadership, as he leads the latest global leader approval rating list.</p><p>The Morning Consult's list is based on data collected from November 6 to 12, 2025. </p>.PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.<p>"Ratings reflect a trailing seven-day simple moving average of views among adults in each country surveyed," the Morning Consult report stated.</p>.<p>Following Modi, who has 71 per cent approval rating, is Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi with 63 per cent approval of the participants in the survey, while South Korea's Lee Jae Myung stood third in the list with 58 per cent rating.</p><p>Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is at the fourth spot while Argentina's Javier Milei is the fifth in the list.</p><p>Notably, US President Donald Trump stands at the 8th position in the list. As the number shows, 41 per cent of participants approved Trump as the global leader, while 52 per cent disapproved.</p><p>However, Narendra Modi got 71 per cent approval, and 22 per cent disapproval, as per the survey.</p><p>Taking the ninth and the tenth positions in the list are Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, respectively.</p>