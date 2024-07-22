PM Modi wants to politicise government employees on ideological basis: Mallikarjun Kharge

In a post along with the picture of the order, Ramesh said on Sunday, "Sardar Patel had banned the RSS in February 1948 following Gandhi ji's assassination. Subsequently, the ban was withdrawn on assurances of good behaviour. Even after this the RSS never flew the Tiranga in Nagpur." In 1966, a ban was imposed - and rightly so - on government employees taking part in RSS activities, Ramesh said.