<p>Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government has entered into a significant collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to bolster both energy security and cyber resilience, marking a major step in its ambitious industrialization agenda. On Saturday, an MoU was signed in Visakhapatnam to establish the Center for Energy and Cyber Resilience (CECRC) a pioneering initiative aimed at harnessing advanced technologies.</p><p>As part of the CII Partnership Summit, the Government of Andhra Pradesh formalized its partnership with the World Economic Forum in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The newly announced CECRC in Vizag will address growing concerns around cybersecurity in the energy sector, ensuring that robust systems are in place to safeguard vital infrastructure as the state expands its energy-intensive development, particularly with the rise of data centers.</p><p>Highlighting the importance of energy security, Chief Minister Naidu emphasised the urgent need to reinforce cybersecurity measures within the sector. He called for leveraging technology to design power generation and distribution models that directly benefit citizens. "We must develop robust cybersecurity systems for the energy sector. It is encouraging that WEF has come forward to work with us in this direction. The world today is moving toward green energy, and Andhra Pradesh aims to generate 160 gigawatts of it. Our focus is on producing and supplying electricity at minimal cost. Earlier, power sector reforms in undivided Andhra Pradesh had significantly improved efficiency and demand management. Through technologies like AI, we must now minimize distribution losses and reduce supply costs—only then can we ensure sustainability in the energy sector," Naidu stated.</p><p>He stressed the need for policies that promote local power generation and equitable development while taking measures to reduce transmission losses. He pointed out the accelerated rollout of rooftop solar initiatives under the Prime Minister's Surya Ghar scheme, further aligning the state with national renewable energy goals.</p><p>IT Minister Nara Lokesh noted that under Chandrababu Naidu's leadership, Andhra Pradesh has made great strides, transforming the vision for a 6-gigawatt data center in Visakhapatnam into a reality. "The challenge now lies in producing the electricity required by such centers, while keeping it affordable and of high quality. Supplying expensive power to data centers would escalate operational costs. That's why the Chief Minister has prioritized adopting advanced technologies—and is making them a reality. The Center for Energy and Cyber Resilience will play a crucial role in safeguarding power infrastructure. Once the Chief Minister conceives an idea, it swiftly moves into implementation; as ministers and officials, we remain committed to ensuring its success. I also urge industrialists to actively participate in Andhra Pradesh's journey of progress," Lokesh said.</p><p>Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, underscored the critical importance of cyber and energy security during the accelerating AI transition. He lauded Andhra Pradesh's proactive measures, noting that centers like CECRC are vital for ensuring system resilience and supporting both social and economic self-reliance, especially as India makes rapid decisions in energy generation and security.</p>