Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Instructions on using Aadhaar as proof of identity, not citizenship, already issued, EC tells SC

The EC's assertion came in a reply to interlocutory application by Upadhyay, seeking a direction against the use of Aadhaar as proof of date of birth in Form 6 used for the registration of new voters.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 14:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 14:43 IST
India NewsAadhar Card

Follow us on :

Follow Us