Home

PM Narendra Modi delivers stirring speech in Rajasthan, thousands gather

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered fiery speeches in Rajasthan on April 21. In one of his speeches, he said that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources. Modi further alleged that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children". The rally saw hundreds in attendance. Here are some pictures from the high-octane event.
Last Updated 22 April 2024, 11:46 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at Bhinmal in Jalore, Rajasthan.

Credit: PTI

PM Modi gets a warm welcome as Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma looks on during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jalore, Rajasthan.

Credit: X/@BJP4Rajasthan

BJP supporters during a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Jalore, Rajasthan.

Credit: X/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen talking to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during a rally in Rajasthan.

Credit: X/@BJP4Rajasthan

BJP supporters during a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Jalore, Rajasthan.

Credit: X/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during a public meeting ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Banswara, Rajasthan.

Credit: X/@narendramodi

(Published 22 April 2024, 11:46 IST)
