PM Narendra Modi delivers stirring speech in Rajasthan, thousands gather

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered fiery speeches in Rajasthan on April 21. In one of his speeches, he said that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources. Modi further alleged that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children". The rally saw hundreds in attendance. Here are some pictures from the high-octane event.