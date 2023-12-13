PM 'walking on Rahul Gandhi's path', says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now "walking on Rahul Gandhi's path".
In conversation with the news agency ANI, Chowdhury said, "...After Rahul ji spoke about caste census, now CMs (in Rajasthan, MP & Chhattisgarh ) are appointed keeping in mind the caste equation. Modi ji is now walking on the path of Rahul ji. This is an effect of demand for caste census."
He added that when Rahul Gandhi promised the citizens of Karnataka the five guarantees , PM Modi dismissed it as 'revdi' but went ahead and repeated the same in other states.
"Whatever issue Rahul Gandhi picks, Modiji immediately accepts it and works to implement that," said the Congress leader.
Earlier, responding to a question on the BJP making tribal and OBC CMs in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi had said, “Ours was also an OBC (CM in Chhattisgarh). They (BJP) have also made OBC (CM in Madhya Pradesh), but that is not the issue. The question is what is the participation (of OBCs) within the structure.”