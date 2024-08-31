Political cacophony drowns out voices of affected; Hema panel report brings out Mollywood's darkside

Good morning dear readers,
We welcome you with another edition of DH's Political Theatre. As we come to the end of the month, looking back one can firmly see that we as a country underwent major changes over the past month.
Kolkata witnessed yet another round of protests which unfortunately was marred by intense clashes between the police and protestors.
However this wasn't the end. A Pandora's Box opened in Kerala with the findings of Hema committee report being made public as it brought to light incidents of sexual assault and intimidation faced by women while working in the industry. Since then, many more have come forward to raise sexual assault allegations against other film personalities.
Despite both incidents -- Kolkata doctor rape murder case and Hema committee report -- forcing us to talk about safety of women, especially at workplace, the week that went by saw these events being hijacked by politicians. The opposition and the ruling dispensation are at loggerheads in both the states and the true story is slowly being sidelined.
However all isn't dark and dreary, this week as BJP threw out the Old Pension Scheme and replaced it with their very own Union Pension Scheme (UPS). This scheme gives 50 per cent of salary as pension for 23 lakh government employees who joined service under the National Pension System (NPS). Jammu and Kashmir is gearing itself up for its first Assembly elections after abrogation of Article 370 and all parties are gearing up for it. Let's take a look.
Politicking hijacks Kolkata doctor- murder case
Armed with anger and enraged at the authorities, the people of Kolkata took to the streets to demand justice for the doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Hospital. Naming their march Nabanna Abhijan, the protestors marched towards the state secretariat building calling for Mamata Banerjee’s resignation.
The protest soon turned violent as scenes of intense clashes were witnessed between the citizens and the police. The governor and the opposition condemned the Kolkata Police as well as the TMC for using ‘disproportionate’ force against peaceful protestors.
However, as the case becomes more convoluted with each revelation, political parties who have an axe to grind against the ruling TMC are rushing in to throw the government out of power.
BJP, who is at the helm of affairs is leading the chant for Mamata’s resignation and has also accused her of threatening the protesting doctors.
But Mamata Banerjee herself is leaving no opportunity to criticise and reprimand those who are raising their voice against her. She has accused the BJP of having a behind-the-scenes role in organising the professedlyto the state secretariat.
Moreover, she even told her party workers to stand up for themselves and .
“The time has come to resist and protest when you are insulted. When faced with ugly attacks, do not take it lying down. It is up to you how you would respond,” she said.
She also lashed out at the BJP and warned that “if West Bengal is set on fire, Assam and rest of the northeastern region, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also be affected”.
In light of the situation, these comments don't bode well for Mamata, making it seem like she is losing control of her state and lashing out at anyone who dares to raise their voice.
But in all this political bickering, the real casualty is the family of the slain doctor who still have miles to travel down the path of justice before they get any solace for their unbearable loss.
Hema committee showcases dark side of Mollywood
In the wake of the findings of Hema report, the Kerala government decided to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising women IPS officers to probe the raised by female actors within the Malayalam film industry.
The report throws light on the dark side of Mollywood and narrates incidents of sexual harassment and other grave issues faced by women employed in the Malayalam film industry.
Following the publishing of the Hema report, more women working within the film industry came forward to talk about their ordeal and accused prominent personalities of harassing them. Among the accused were actors and filmmakers who had to step down from their official posts.
In view of the against many in the leadership, the entire leadership of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), including its president and famed actor Mohanlal, decided to quit.
Till now, FIRs have been registered against actor-politician Mukesh, fellow actors Sidhique, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu and director Ranjith.
has accused the CPI(M) led Kerala government of shielding the culprits, including Mukesh. While the LDF government has thrown its weight behind the CPI(M) MLA, who is booked in a rape case, saying that the two Congress legislators who are accused in sexual assault cases should resign first before the Malayalam.
However, political cacophony has once again drowned out the voices of the ones who who were affected by the perpetrators.
Is it a thumbs up for UPS?
Throwing out the Old Pension Scheme and introducing a new one, theapproved an assured 50 per cent of salary as pension for 23 lakh government employees who joined service under the NPS.
By introducing this scheme, the BJP is living up to its newly minted reputation of introducing schemes which invoke a lot of debate in the society. Though the Congress created hue and cry over the scheme with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge taking a jibe at BJP by saying, Others might be apprehensive about this scheme, but there are people who see this as an improvement compared to the previous ones.
Not only are BJP-ruled or affiliated states like Maharashtra, but sources within the Congress-led Karnataka government have stated that they are actually in .
Mufti bows out as Abdullah prepares for a fight
File photo of Omar Abdullah (left) and Mehbooba Mufti.
Credit: PTI Photos
Preparations for the upcoming polls are well underway in Jammu and Kashmir with the BJP, Congress and National Conference (NC) releasing the names of candidates.
reached a consensus on seat-sharing. The two parties have settled on a seat-sharing arrangement for 83 out of the 90 total seats, with Congress contesting 32 and NC fielding candidates in 51 constituencies.
In an ironic turn of events, Omar Abdullah who had earlier vowed not to contest for a seat will now be contesting from . On the other hand, PDP's spearhead has said she would not seek the chief ministerial position, citing the role's lack of power in the current Union Territory (UT) structure.
Some are more equal than others
Darshan Thoogudeepa.
Credit: DH File Photo
Staying true to George Orwell’s words of, “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” Kannada actor Darshan who is currently serving time at Parappana Agrahara Central prison for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy seems to be having a gala time.
With a cigarette in his hand and a cuppa in another, a photograph of the actor is being circulated, raising both eyebrows and questions regarding this VIP treatment.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that the activities of the Parappana Agrahara Central prison , with a number of inmates and officials being questioned.
Darshan was shifted from Parappana Agrahara Central prison to a jail in Ballari amid tight security.
BJP resorts to damage control after Kangana’s remarks
Known for her bold remarks and controversial statements, Kangana Ranaut’s debut into politics was a much awaited one.
While BJP exuded confidence that her presence and remarks will definitely woo the electorate, recent events have forced BJP to rush in and do some damage control before there is a permanent stain on the party's reputation.
Ranaut’s remarks on farmer protests brought in widespread anger from the community and finally BJP had to diffuse the situation by distancing themselves from Ranaut.
The BJP with Ranaut’s controversial remarks and said she has been directed to not make such remarks in future.
Ranaut had claimed that farmer protests were a breeding ground for rape and saw investment of foreign money.
Soren bids adieu to JMM, welcomes BJP with open arms
Weeks of speculation finally come to an end as the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Champai Soren has He justified his stand by saying that it was done for the good of Jharkhand people.
Soren resigned from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, claiming that the JMM’s “present style of functioning and policies” forced him to leave the party.
The joining of the 67-year-old tribal leader to the BJP was seen as a shot in the arm for the saffron party's efforts to boost its connection with the Scheduled Tribes, a community which has been the main voter base of the JMM.
Jailbreak for K Kavitha
K Kavitha breathed a sigh of relief as she walked out of prison where she spend five months. The BRS leader was arrested on March 15 by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor scam case.
Modi apologies to Shivaji
Maharashtra witnessed a huge tragedy this week as the tall statue of their renowned leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fell in the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.
The statue was unveiled by the prime minister himself only last year.
“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name or a king. For us, he is our deity. Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity,” Modi said, aftecrore Vadhvan Port project in Palghar district.
Huglomacy doesn’t always warrant results
This time the world stage was also dominated by India, with PM Modi paying a visit to Ukraine to meet the renowned President Zelenskyy and offering to mediate between Ukraine and Russia. However, despite a warm greeting and a tight hug, Zelenskyy’s comments post Modi’s departure didn’t sit well with New Delhi.
After Modi left for New Delhi following his meeting with on Friday, the president of the East European nation told journalists in Kyiv that he had taken up with the prime minister the issue of India’s purchase of oil from Russia.
He went on to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin had shown his lack of respect for India as he had got a hospital for children in Ukraine attacked when Modi had been visiting Moscow last month.
A source in New Delhi told DH that the comments made by the president after the departure of the prime minister from Kyiv on Friday were not in sync with the spirit of the visit.
But as they say, no good deed goes unpunished as Putin wasn't too happy to see Modi chumming with his arch rival Zelenskyy. When Modi offered to mediate talks between Putin and Zelenskyy, the leader of the former Soviet Union nation stuck to his stand and harped on the destructive policy of Zelenskyy’s government in Kyiv and its patrons in the West.
That's all the political drama that unfolded this week. DH Political Theatre will be back again next week.
Exit Stage Left,
DH Newsletters Team