Political cacophony drowns out voices of affected; Hema panel report brings out Mollywood's darkside

Armed with anger and enraged at the authorities, the people of Kolkata took to the streets to demand justice for the doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Hospital. Naming their march Nabanna Abhijan, the protestors marched towards the state secretariat building calling for Mamata Banerjee’s resignation.

The protest soon turned violent as scenes of intense clashes were witnessed between the citizens and the police. The governor and the opposition condemned the Kolkata Police as well as the TMC for using ‘disproportionate’ force against peaceful protestors.

However, as the case becomes more convoluted with each revelation, political parties who have an axe to grind against the ruling TMC are rushing in to throw the government out of power.

BJP, who is at the helm of affairs is leading the chant for Mamata’s resignation and has also accused her of threatening the protesting doctors.

But Mamata Banerjee herself is leaving no opportunity to criticise and reprimand those who are raising their voice against her. She has accused the BJP of having a behind-the-scenes role in organising the professedly ‘apolitical’ march to the state secretariat.

Moreover, she even told her party workers to stand up for themselves and not take insults ‘lying down .

“The time has come to resist and protest when you are insulted. When faced with ugly attacks, do not take it lying down. It is up to you how you would respond,” she said.

She also lashed out at the BJP and warned that “if West Bengal is set on fire, Assam and rest of the northeastern region, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also be affected”.

In light of the situation, these comments don't bode well for Mamata, making it seem like she is losing control of her state and lashing out at anyone who dares to raise their voice.

But in all this political bickering, the real casualty is the family of the slain doctor who still have miles to travel down the path of justice before they get any solace for their unbearable loss.

Hema committee showcases dark side of Mollywood