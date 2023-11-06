Political headwinds against BJP gain force

Manipur, witnessing ethnic violence for the past six months, have exposed the BJP’s politics like never before. The Modi government’s ‘sab ka sath, sab ka vishwas’ promise looks trashed in the sensitive North-eastern state with impunity despite it having the ‘double engine’ benefit of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government both at the state and Centre.

Manipur’s N Biren Singh government has become one of the most controversial dispensations in the states in recent years amid charges of omission and commission in the ethnic strife. What has added fuel to the fire is the Prime Minister’s failure to visit the state where the majority Meities and minority Kukis are on a warpath. What has happened in Manipur is a black mark on democracy, and what is needed is the healing touch of the leader so that the rule of law can be re-established without fear or favour. Here at stake is the idea of India.