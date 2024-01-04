Political situation not favourable for BJP: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: The BJP-led NDA may have set the target of winning 400-plus seats but the political situation is not favourable for the ruling party, said NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, a key leader of the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc.

“The political situation is not favourable for the BJP. It is not in power in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand,” Pawar said addressing a two-day meet of party workers and leaders at the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.