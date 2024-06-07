Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Politicians slapped in public: Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Kejriwal and others

From BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, here’s a look at political leaders who faced assault in public.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 June 2024, 07:12 IST
Last Updated : 07 June 2024, 07:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Actor and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a woman CISF constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport on June 6. The incident happened two days after she won from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Actor and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a woman CISF constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport on June 6. The incident happened two days after she won from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Credit: X/@KanganaTeam

ADVERTISEMENT
Congress candidate from Northeast Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked by two men - one slapped him and another threw ink on him - while he was leaving the Aam Aadmi Party’s office in Northeast Delhi following a meeting with a councillor.

Congress candidate from Northeast Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked by two men - one slapped him and another threw ink on him - while he was leaving the Aam Aadmi Party’s office in Northeast Delhi following a meeting with a councillor.

Credit: PTI

Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav faced the heat as he was slapped by Arvinder Singh, a local transporter, at a public function in Delhi on November 24, 2011.

Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav faced the heat as he was slapped by Arvinder Singh, a local transporter, at a public function in Delhi on November 24, 2011.

Credit: PTI

In a major security breach, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal was assaulted by a man while campaigning for the party in New Delhi. Not just this, in the past, Kejriwal has had ink, oil and eggs hurled at him.

In a major security breach, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal was assaulted by a man while campaigning for the party in New Delhi. Not just this, in the past, Kejriwal has had ink, oil and eggs hurled at him.

Credit: PTI

In 2014, Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was slapped by a youth, who was frustrated over not finding a job in the state.

In 2014, Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was slapped by a youth, who was frustrated over not finding a job in the state.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2024, 07:12 IST
India NewsSharad YadavIndian PoliticsKangana RanautArvind KejriwalAssaultKanhaiya KumarBhupinder SinghSlap

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT