Politicians slapped in public: Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Kejriwal and others

Actor and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a woman CISF constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport on June 6. The incident happened two days after she won from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.
Congress candidate from Northeast Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked by two men - one slapped him and another threw ink on him - while he was leaving the Aam Aadmi Party’s office in Northeast Delhi following a meeting with a councillor.
Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav faced the heat as he was slapped by Arvinder Singh, a local transporter, at a public function in Delhi on November 24, 2011.
In a major security breach, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal was assaulted by a man while campaigning for the party in New Delhi. Not just this, in the past, Kejriwal has had ink, oil and eggs hurled at him.
In 2014, Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was slapped by a youth, who was frustrated over not finding a job in the state.
Published 07 June 2024, 07:12 IST