India Political Updates | Bihar CM forms SIT to probe murder of I.N.D.I.A. ally's father

Hello readers. Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father has reportedly been murdered in Bihar at their ancestral home in Darbhanga district, and an investigation is under way. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will today chair an all-party meet over the long running Cauvery dispute with Karnataka. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in poll-bound Haryana to address a meeting of the backward classes. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss certain demands concerning Budget. The Delhi High Court on Monday listed the ED's plea against bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal for August 7. Track all political updates in the country with DH's Live Blog.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 05:50 IST

Highlights
05:4816 Jul 2024

To murder Mukesh Sahani's father at his own residence is proof that the crime rate in Bihar is increasing: Congress' Prem Chandra Mishra

05:3816 Jul 2024

We have immediately taken action and the CM has ordered the formation of an SIT to investigate the issue at the earliest and the accused will be put behind bars: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary

05:2116 Jul 2024

I.N.D.I.A. bloc ally and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father brutally murdered at home in Bihar

04:0616 Jul 2024

Tamil Nadu: Naam Tamilar Party's Madurai North District Deputy Secretary Balasubramanian was hacked to death this morning when he was walking in BB Kulam: Madurai City Police Commissioner

03:0616 Jul 2024

Tamil Nadu terms Karnataka’s refusal to release Cauvery water as 'treachery', convenes all-party meeting on July 16

Published 16 July 2024, 03:06 IST
India NewsAmit ShahTamil NaduAAPKarnatakaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiM K StalinHaryanaSukhvinder Singh SukhuAssembly electionsAtishiCauvery Dispute

