India Political Updates | Bihar CM forms SIT to probe murder of I.N.D.I.A. ally's father
Hello readers. Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father has reportedly been murdered in Bihar at their ancestral home in Darbhanga district, and an investigation is under way. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will today chair an all-party meet over the long running Cauvery dispute with Karnataka. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in poll-bound Haryana to address a meeting of the backward classes. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss certain demands concerning Budget. The Delhi High Court on Monday listed the ED's plea against bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal for August 7. Track all political updates in the country with DH's Live Blog.
To murder Mukesh Sahani's father at his own residence is proof that the crime rate in Bihar is increasing: Congress' Prem Chandra Mishra
05:3816 Jul 2024
We have immediately taken action and the CM has ordered the formation of an SIT to investigate the issue at the earliest and the accused will be put behind bars: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary
05:2116 Jul 2024
I.N.D.I.A. bloc ally and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father brutally murdered at home in Bihar
04:0616 Jul 2024
Tamil Nadu: Naam Tamilar Party's Madurai North District Deputy Secretary Balasubramanian was hacked to death this morning when he was walking in BB Kulam: Madurai City Police Commissioner
03:0616 Jul 2024
Tamil Nadu terms Karnataka’s refusal to release Cauvery water as 'treachery', convenes all-party meeting on July 16
05:4816 Jul 2024
VIDEO | "To murder Mukesh Sahani's father at his own residence is proof that the crime rate in Bihar is increasing. This incident raises a big question about the double-engine government. Congress wants a thorough investigation in the matter," says Congress leader Prem Chandra…
#WATCH | Delhi | Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father murdered | Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary says, "... We have immediately taken action and the CM has ordered the formation of an SIT to investigate the issue at the earliest and the accused will be put…
The government will have to take responsibility of this gruesome attack. If the families of ministers are not safe in Bihar. How can the common people be safe?" RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari.
VIDEO | "We received a very unfortunate news from Bihar today. Former Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani ji's father Jitan Sahani ji was murdered at his own residence. The government will have to take responsibility of this gruesome attack. If the families of ministers are not safe in…