Maharashtra: Posting of ex-SP of Jalna to CID sparks controversy

The transfer of IPS officer Tushar Doshi to the Pune-headquartered Crime Investigation Department (CID) when the probe into the Jalna lathi-charge is still underway - has sparked off a big controversy in Maharashtra.

Doshi, an officer of the 2014 batch of the IPS, was the Superintendent of Police in Jalna, when on 1 September the lathi-charge was ordered at the Antarwali Sarathi village in the Ambad tehsil on protestors demanding Maratha reservation, led to a big political issue in Maharashtra.

Several people were injured in the incident and so were police personnel who had to face stone-pelting from the other side.

In fact, top leadership of the state - cutting across party lines - met Manoj Jarange-Patil, in the next few days.

After the furore, the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government comprising BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP, removed Doshi and put him on compulsory waiting and replaced by Shailesh Balkawade.

A couple of days ago, Doshi was appointed as Superintendent of Police of CID in Pune.

In fact, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, apologised for the incident by saying - “…lathicharge by police was not right... I am apologising on behalf of the government. The Chief Minister has said the action will be taken against those who are responsible for it and action is being taken and the matter is under probe.”