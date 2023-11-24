Maharashtra: Posting of ex-SP of Jalna to CID sparks controversy

The transfer of IPS officer Tushar Doshi to the Pune-headquartered Crime Investigation Department (CID) when the probe into the Jalna lathi-charge is still underway - has sparked off a big controversy in Maharashtra.
Doshi, an officer of the 2014 batch of the IPS, was the Superintendent of Police in Jalna, when on 1 September the lathi-charge was ordered at the Antarwali Sarathi village in the Ambad tehsil on protestors demanding Maratha reservation, led to a big political issue in Maharashtra.
Several people were injured in the incident and so were police personnel who had to face stone-pelting from the other side.
In fact, top leadership of the state - cutting across party lines - met Manoj Jarange-Patil, in the next few days.
After the furore, the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government comprising BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP, removed Doshi and put him on compulsory waiting and replaced by Shailesh Balkawade.
A couple of days ago, Doshi was appointed as Superintendent of Police of CID in Pune.
In fact, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, apologised for the incident by saying - “…lathicharge by police was not right... I am apologising on behalf of the government. The Chief Minister has said the action will be taken against those who are responsible for it and action is being taken and the matter is under probe.”
Even as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi questioned the move of the Shinde government, there were murmurs within the ruling Maha Yuti itself.
Shinde’s close aide and state’s School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar has questioned the decision. “…since the investigation (on the lathicharge) is underway it would be prudent to put a stay on the decision (of the new posting),” Kesarkar said in an official letter to Shinde.
Incidentally, a copy of the letter was put on social media platform by the Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress.
“The Home Minister himself had to tender an apology. Strict action was expected against the officer. However, in the name of action, he has been given ‘cream posting’,” said Wadettiwar.
“Interestingly, information vis-a-vis the working of the state government is not available even after writing letter after letter, but this letter of Kesarkar became public immediately,” he said and accused the Maha Yuti government of being "manipulative".
Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said: “We don’t know yet as to who is General Dyer…whether it is the Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister…however, since I have worked in the government, I can tell you that without orders from that level, such a thing would not have happened.”