Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Praying for families facing unimaginable loss: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Ahmedabad plane crash

Prominent celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun and Karan Johar, also expressed sorrow over the incident on Thursday.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 10:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 10:58 IST
India NewsAir Indiapriyanka chopra jonasair india crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us