Pre-arrest bail conditions can't be impossible, impracticable to comply: Supreme Court

The court pointed out that the ultimate purpose of putting conditions while granting pre-arrest bail is to secure the presence of the accused and thus, eventually to ensure a fair trial and the smooth flow of the investigating process.

The court set aside the Patna High Court's order which, while granting pre-arrest bail to a man in a matrimonial dispute case, fixed those conditions like he would fulfill all physical and financial needs of the wife without interference from any family member.

"We stress upon the need to put compliable conditions while granting bail, recognising the human right to live with dignity and with a view to secure the presence of the accused as also unhindered course of investigation, ultimately to ensure a fair trial," the bench said.

In respect of matters relating to matrimonial cases, conditions should be put in such a way to make the grantee of the bail as also the griever to regain the lost love and affection and to come back to peaceful domesticity, the court added.

"Courts have to be very cautious in imposing conditions while granting bail upon finding pre-arrest bail to be grantable. This is to be done warily, especially when the couple concerned who are litigating in divorce proceedings, jointly though lukewarmly, agreed to attempt to reconcile and re-unite," the bench said.

The court noted the HC's order itself would reveal that the parties who were about to part company, rethought and expressed their readiness to bury the hatchet and to reunite and the appellant has also agreed to withdraw the divorce case.