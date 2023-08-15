President Murmu condoles demise of Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak

"The news of the demise of Shri Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International, is very sad. Shri Pathak had taken a revolutionary initiative in the field of cleanliness. He was honoured with many awards including the Padma Bhushan. I express my condolences to his family and members of Sulabh International," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter.