President Murmu meets Mauritania counterpart, discusses ways to further strengthen ties

Murmu arrived here on Wednesday on the second leg of her three-nation visit to Africa. It is the first visit to Mauritania by an Indian leader at the highest level since the African nation won independence in 1960.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 04:42 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 04:42 IST
India NewsWorld newsDroupadi Murmu

