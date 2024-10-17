President Murmu meets Mauritania counterpart, discusses ways to further strengthen ties
Murmu arrived here on Wednesday on the second leg of her three-nation visit to Africa. It is the first visit to Mauritania by an Indian leader at the highest level since the African nation won independence in 1960.
President Droupadi Murmu met and held talks with President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania at the Presidential Palace in Nouakchott. Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the relationship. Four MoUs in the areas of training of diplomats, cultural exchange, visa… pic.twitter.com/nKmTkplpFk