Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Kazan, Russia to attend 16th BRICS Summit

The theme for this year's summit is 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 02:26 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 02:26 IST
India NewsRussiaNarendra ModiBRICS

