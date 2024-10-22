Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Kazan, Russia to attend 16th BRICS Summit

<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Tuesday emplaned the Air India One to head out for Kazan, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a> where he will take part in the 2024 BRICS Summit.</p><p>"I look forward to extensive discussions on a wide range of subjects. I also look forward to meeting various leaders there," the PM <a href="https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1848547527664275940" rel="nofollow">said</a> in a post on X.</p>. <p>In his official Departure Statement <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1848548723426775246" rel="nofollow">as per</a> <em>ANI</em> Modi said, "India values the close cooperation within <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brics">BRICS</a> which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others."</p><p> "The expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good. Building upon the Annual Summit held in July 2024 in Moscow, my visit to Kazan will further reinforce the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. I look forward to meeting other leaders from BRICS as well," the statement read.</p><p>The theme for this year's summit is 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security'.</p>