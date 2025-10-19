<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> on Sunday said it has instructed election observers to visit all polling stations in poll-bound <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a> and seats where bypolls are held to ensure that facilities provided to voters for easy voting are implemented.</p><p>The poll body has deployed 121 General Observers and 18 Police Observers for Phase 1 and 122 General Observers along with 20 Police Observers for Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections. Eight general and 8 Police Observers have also been deployed in ongoing bypolls in eight assembly constituencies in seven states.</p><p>In a statement, the EC has said that all observers have already completed their first round of visits to their constituencies and are stationed in their respective constituencies.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Three big faces and their grand promises to voters.<p>The EC has instructed the Observers to closely monitor the entire election process and ensure a transparent, free and fair conduct of elections.</p><p>"Observers have been instructed to remain fully accessible to political parties, candidates, and voters and ensure that their grievances are redressed," the statement said.</p><p>They have also been instructed to visit polling stations, and ensure the implementation of the recent initiatives taken by the Commission for the convenience of the voters.</p><p>Besides the 243 seats in Bihar, Observers are also deployed in Budgam and Nagrota (Jammu and Kashmir), Anta (Rajasthan), Ghatsila (Jharkhand), Jubilee Hills (Telangana), Tarn Taran (Punjab), Dampa (Mizoram) and Nuapada (Odisha) where bypolls are being held.</p><p>The EC deploys central observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and the powers conferred on it by Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to watch the conduct of elections in a constituency. </p><p>The observers work under the superintendence, control, and discipline of the EC for the period from their appointment until the process of election is completed.</p>