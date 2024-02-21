Printing PM's image on PMGKAY bags 'brazen misuse' of public money, says Sitaram Yechury

Yechury added, "Secondly, 28 states and seven Union Territories -- if you multiply the cost of this advertisement that is being done at people's expense, then it's definitely electoral propaganda."

According to an RTI reply shared by activist Ajay Bose on X, the FCI in Rajasthan's Jaipur said Rs 13,29,71,454 (about Rs 13.29 crore) would be spent on bags bearing Modi's image in the state.