Probably trying to please voters of Wayanad: BJP on Rahul's comments in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The BJP slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday for allegedly "abusing" Hindus in the Lok Sabha, claiming that he probably did so to please the voters in Kerala's Wayanad, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to contest a Lok Sabha bypoll.

At a press conference here, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari said Gandhi should apologise to the country for his "undignified" behaviour in the Lok Sabha and calling Hindus "violent" on Monday.

"Rahul Gandhi has vacated the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and Priyanka Gandhi has to contest a bypoll from there. He perhaps tried to please the people of Wayanad by abusing Hindus," Sachdeva said.

Wayanad has a sizable number of Muslim voters.