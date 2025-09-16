<p>New Delhi: The commerce and industry ministry has directed physical retail chains to prominently display and advertise discounts due to the recent GST rate rationalisation.</p>.<p>In a communication to the Retailers Association of India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said retailers should reflect the GST reduction in the receipt/bill as GST discount and major focus be given on high impact products.</p>.GST reforms are huge victory for each, every citizen of country: Nirmala Sitharaman.<p>"Prominently display and advertise 'Discount due to GST' through their networks. For example - posters / flyers and ads (print, TV and online) through their own retail networks," it said.</p>.<p>The department has also suggested that sales figure be monitored during this festive season and highlighted through various channels.</p>.<p>Nearly 400 products - from soaps to cars, shampoos to tractors and air conditioners - will cost less when the rejig of the GST is effective from the first day of Navaratri on September 22.</p>.<p>Starting September 22, the GST slab structure will change - 5 per cent for common use goods and 18 per cent for everything else. The existing slabs of 12 and 28 per cent rates have been done away with.</p>.<p>In the revamped GST structure, most daily food and grocery items will fall under the 5 per cent GST slab with bread, milk and paneer attracting no tax at all. </p>