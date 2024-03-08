Proposal for 5th-gen indigenous fighter aircraft approved

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday cleared the design and manufacture of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) , setting the country on course to have its own home-grown fifth generation fighter aircraft.

The Rs 15,000 crore approval is for development and production of five prototypes in the next five years. While the first two squadrons are to be powered by the GE-414 engines, the later versions will be flown by a made-in-India engine, whose development is happening on a parallel track.

Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Aeronautical Development Agency would develop the twin-engine stealth fighter jet and associated technologies, officials said.

The approval happened more than two years after DRDO and ADA initiated the process to obtain the CCS approval for AMCA design and prototype development.

Globally there are four fifth-generation aircraft – F-22 Raptor and F-35A Lightning-II from the USA; J-20 of China and Su-57 from Russia.

Such platforms typically include stealth, low-probability-of-intercept radar, agile airframes with super cruise performance, advanced avionics features, and highly integrated computer systems capable of networking with other elements within the battlespace for situational awareness and C3 (command, control and communications) capabilities.