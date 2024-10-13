Home
Public-spirited youth welcome to join AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

The former Delhi chief minister accused the BJP of making every attempt to destabilize his government, which worked for the betterment of people for the past 10 years.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 15:33 IST

Comments
