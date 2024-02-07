BJP will contest Puducherry seat as part of alliance: CM Rangasamy

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday said their alliance partner BJP will contest the lone seat in the Union Territory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Crediting the NDA government at the Centre for full cooperation in implementation of welfare schemes by the coalition government in Puducherry, he exhorted his party cadre to work hard for the victory of the AINRC-led alliance in the upcoming polls.

"It is the duty of the AINRC cadres and functionaries to ensure that our alliance partner emerges victorious in the poll," he said, while addressing cadres and delegates of different wings of AINRC at the 14th formation day of the party here. The seat is currently held by the Congress.

Rangasamy alleged that the previous Congress government had let down the people by not maintaining cordial relations with the Centre. "Welfare schemes meant for the poor were not implemented which landed the people in distress. No firm steps were taken to take care of the welfare of the people during Congress rule in Puducherry," the chief minister said, adding that the present coalition government headed by him has earned the distinction of providing financial assistance to women members in the families that had not benefited under any of the earlier schemes.