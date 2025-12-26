Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Punjab and Haryana High Court reduces man's death penalty in minor's rape, murder; pillories mom for 'blind love for raja beta'

It also increased the fine amount to Rs 30 lakh.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 14:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 14:16 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us