99 child labourers rescued in Punjab

The department conducted raids in Ludhiana and Bathinda as part of the child labour eradication week campaign from June 11 till 21, an official statement said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 17:03 IST
Chandigarh: Ninety-nine children were rescued from various industrial units and other workplaces where they were working as labourers, an official of the Punjab labour department said on Wednesday.

The department conducted raids in Ludhiana and Bathinda as part of the child labour eradication week campaign from June 11 till 21, an official statement said.

District-level teams, comprising officials from various departments, conducted raids at industrial units and workplaces in Ludhiana and Bathinda.

In Ludhiana, 95 child labourers were rescued from various industrial units and four were rescued from a hotel and a shop and a roadside eatery.

Punjab Labour Minister Anmol Gagan Maan said her department will continue to conduct raids and take strict action against violators.

Published 12 June 2024, 17:03 IST
